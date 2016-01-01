Overview of Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD

Dr. Subhash Gulati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gulati works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Incisional Hernia and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.