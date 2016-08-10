Overview

Dr. Subhash Gumber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Gumber works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.