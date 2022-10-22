See All Psychiatrists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (18)
Map Pin Small White Plains, NY
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD

Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Inamdar works at Therapy Center Of New York in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Inamdar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Center of New York
    34 S Broadway Ste 711, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 946-4700
  2. 2
    Child & Family Behavioral Health - Psychiatry Pllc
    200 E 33rd St Apt 31J, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 725-0192

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Inamdar?

    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr. Inamdar is able to understand - and is willing to treat - multiple diagnoses, comorbidities, and co-occurring disorders with medication and talk therapy. He set me on a path to succeed and worked with me to find the right medication that helped me treat both of my issues and live a productive life. He genuinely treated me like an adult when it came to medication and guided me with his wise insights in talk therapy. After years with him, I had to change doctors because of insurance and every psychiatrist since has pulled back on the approach of treating multiple diagnoses simultaneously. Frankly, the last four years my life since Dr. Inamdar has fallen apart. There is an stigma from most psychiatrists against medication that actually works and many psychiatrists have a self-serving and unfounded fear of patient abuse and misuse of medication. That isn't just unhelpful to people who actually need it, it perpetuates their mental health challenges and ruins lives. I miss Dr. Inamdar.
    Michael Smith — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Inamdar to family and friends

    Dr. Inamdar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Inamdar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD.

    About Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386686855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.