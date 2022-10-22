Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inamdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD
Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Inamdar works at
Dr. Inamdar's Office Locations
Therapy Center of New York34 S Broadway Ste 711, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 946-4700
Child & Family Behavioral Health - Psychiatry Pllc200 E 33rd St Apt 31J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-0192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Inamdar is able to understand - and is willing to treat - multiple diagnoses, comorbidities, and co-occurring disorders with medication and talk therapy. He set me on a path to succeed and worked with me to find the right medication that helped me treat both of my issues and live a productive life. He genuinely treated me like an adult when it came to medication and guided me with his wise insights in talk therapy. After years with him, I had to change doctors because of insurance and every psychiatrist since has pulled back on the approach of treating multiple diagnoses simultaneously. Frankly, the last four years my life since Dr. Inamdar has fallen apart. There is an stigma from most psychiatrists against medication that actually works and many psychiatrists have a self-serving and unfounded fear of patient abuse and misuse of medication. That isn't just unhelpful to people who actually need it, it perpetuates their mental health challenges and ruins lives. I miss Dr. Inamdar.
About Dr. Subhash Inamdar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1386686855
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Inamdar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inamdar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inamdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Inamdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inamdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inamdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inamdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.