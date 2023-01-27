Overview

Dr. Subhash Kini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med College Dr M G R Med University Vellore Tn India and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Kini works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.