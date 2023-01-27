See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Subhash Kini, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (184)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Subhash Kini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Med College Dr M G R Med University Vellore Tn India and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kini works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 636-1000
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street
    234 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 636-1000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai St Luke s Bariatric Center
    1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 636-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Subhash Kini, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184658874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY Med Coll/Westchester MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY Med Coll Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Christian Med College Dr M G R Med University Vellore Tn India
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kini works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kini’s profile.

    Dr. Kini has seen patients for Obesity and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Kini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

