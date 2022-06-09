Overview

Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kshetrapal works at LPG Cardiology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.