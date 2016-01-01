Dr. Subhash Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Kulkarni, MD
Overview of Dr. Subhash Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Subhash Kulkarni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kulkarni's Office Locations
-
1
East Neck Nursing & Rehabilitation Center134 Great East Neck Rd, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulkarni?
About Dr. Subhash Kulkarni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861503013
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Dr. Kulkarni speaks Hindi.
Dr. Kulkarni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.