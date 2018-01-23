Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center and Reeves County Hospital District.
Dr. Nagalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sushruta Surgical Associates PLLC420 E 6th St Ste 102, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 888-9001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
- Reeves County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagalla?
Very kind and patient. Explains very clearly would use him again.
About Dr. Subhash Nagalla, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Telugu
- 1316142268
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagalla works at
Dr. Nagalla speaks Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.