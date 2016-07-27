Overview of Dr. Subhash Patel, MD

Dr. Subhash Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Patel works at New Hope Medical Services Pllc in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.