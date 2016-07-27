See All Psychiatrists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Subhash Patel, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Gastonia, NC
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Subhash Patel, MD

Dr. Subhash Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at New Hope Medical Services Pllc in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Hope Medical Services Pllc
    631 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 854-9595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Opioid Dependence
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Opioid Dependence
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 27, 2016
    Very trustworthy. Listens to you!
    Chelsea mitchem in Elmhurst, NY — Jul 27, 2016
    About Dr. Subhash Patel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477585677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at New Hope Medical Services Pllc in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anxiety and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.