Overview

Dr. Subhash Patel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University College London Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Dekalb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B Deficiency and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.