Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD
Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
Dr. Proothi works at
Dr. Proothi's Office Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists240 Cetronia Rd Ste 225, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 503-4673
-
2
St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists701 Ostrum St Ste 403, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 503-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
In the time that I have been a patient of Dr. Proothi, I have found him to be extremely knowledgeable about his field of study, clearly staying up to date on current studies and advances in the field of oncology. His willingness to consult with renowned cancer specialists resulted in a change in my original treatment plan and shows his willingness to search out best practices for his patients. He then shares his knowledge in a way that can easily be understood by non-medical professionals. He has a comforting manner and reassuring presence. He takes the time to listen to me and address all of my questions and concerns at every visit.
About Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1376537621
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
