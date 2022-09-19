See All Hematologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD

Hematology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD

Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their fellowship with RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL

Dr. Proothi works at St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Proothi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists
    240 Cetronia Rd Ste 225, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 503-4673
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Hematology Oncology Specialists
    701 Ostrum St Ste 403, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 503-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 19, 2022
    In the time that I have been a patient of Dr. Proothi, I have found him to be extremely knowledgeable about his field of study, clearly staying up to date on current studies and advances in the field of oncology. His willingness to consult with renowned cancer specialists resulted in a change in my original treatment plan and shows his willingness to search out best practices for his patients. He then shares his knowledge in a way that can easily be understood by non-medical professionals. He has a comforting manner and reassuring presence. He takes the time to listen to me and address all of my questions and concerns at every visit.
    KD — Sep 19, 2022
    About Dr. Subhash Proothi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376537621
    1376537621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bergen Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
