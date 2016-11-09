Overview of Dr. Subhash Shah, MD

Dr. Subhash Shah, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from SMT N.H.L. Medical College - India|SMT N.H.L. Medical College of India and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Shah works at Neurology Center of Wichita in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.