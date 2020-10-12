Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD
Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Carmel
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharma has treated me for both lymphoma and breast cancer. Saved my life twice. Won’t go to anyone else. Great doctor In every sense of the word.
About Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
