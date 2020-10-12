See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD

Hematology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD

Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Sharma works at Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists
    8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 (317) 859-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Carmel
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Dr Sharma has treated me for both lymphoma and breast cancer. Saved my life twice. Won’t go to anyone else. Great doctor In every sense of the word.
    Jody — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD

    • Hematology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528111903
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhash Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

