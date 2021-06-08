See All Neurologists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD

Neurology
23 years of experience

Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara works at Texas Movement Disorder Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara's Office Locations

    Texas Movement Disorder Specialist
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2210, Georgetown, TX 78626 (512) 693-4041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Wijemanne is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. She searches for solutions to the very difficult to treat RLS. While not everything works as well as she would like, she is not satisfied until I am symptom-free. She is cautious about over prescribing medicating as well, which can not be said about most doctors struggling to treat RLS.
    About Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD

    Neurology
    23 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1215190244
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Medicine
    Tufts University
    Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara works at Texas Movement Disorder Specialist in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara’s profile.

    Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

