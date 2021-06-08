Overview of Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD

Dr. Subhashie Wijemanne-Sarathkumara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wijemanne-Sarathkumara works at Texas Movement Disorder Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.