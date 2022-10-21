Dr. Subhashini Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhashini Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subhashini Gowda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|Temple University
Dr. Gowda works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise PA75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 353-1831
-
2
Monroe Office111 Union Valley Rd Ste 201, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 710-6966
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having A.fib for a long time. My life was terrible then, everything was not normal. Then I was referred to Dr. Gowda by my cardiologist for an ablation to correct my arrhythmias. My direct impression of her is that she was so confident & definitely knows what she is doing. Very knowledgeable. I had ablation in Sep. 2021. And my A.fib was corrected and its been a year. Now that I had steady regular sinus rhythm, my life is normal again & I can't thank Dr. Gowda enough for her expertise & dedication in the medical field. I sincerely, eternally grateful that I'm back on my feet again.
About Dr. Subhashini Gowda, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1225058423
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|Temple University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowda speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.
