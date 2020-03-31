Overview of Dr. Subhashini Subramaniam, MD

Dr. Subhashini Subramaniam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Subramaniam works at Spartanburg Nephrology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.