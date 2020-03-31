Dr. Subhashini Subramaniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramaniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhashini Subramaniam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subhashini Subramaniam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Spartanburg Nephrology322 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 256-0439
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Subramaniam is compassionate,and helped us understand my daughter's condition. She is very professional and knowledgeable about all aspects of kidney diseases.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780645101
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
