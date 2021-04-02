Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester Medical Center
Dr. Subramanian works at
Locations
Children's Center for Holistic Heart Health LLC4 Forest Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (551) 276-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and professional. Spent a lot of time with us. Staff was very helpful with scheduling emergency appointment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1043486129
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Obesity Medicine and Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian speaks Hindi and Tamil.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.