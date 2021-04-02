See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester Medical Center

Dr. Subramanian works at CHILDREN'S CENTER FOR HOLISTIC HEART HEALTH LLC in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Center for Holistic Heart Health LLC
    4 Forest Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 276-2710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Ectasia

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1043486129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine and Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhashini Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian works at CHILDREN'S CENTER FOR HOLISTIC HEART HEALTH LLC in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Subramanian’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

