Dr. Subhashish Pal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Pal works at Excela Health Medical Group in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.