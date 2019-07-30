Overview

Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Misra works at HCA Florida Brandon Surgical Specialists in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.