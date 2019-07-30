See All Oncologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Misra works at HCA Florida Brandon Surgical Specialists in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Surgical Specialists
    205 S Moon Ave Ste 102A, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 662-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134386980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    • Fairview Hospital Cleveland Clinic Health System
    Internship
    • Rush University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misra works at HCA Florida Brandon Surgical Specialists in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Misra’s profile.

    Dr. Misra has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

