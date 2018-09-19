Overview

Dr. Subhendu Narayan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Narayan works at Gastroenterology Associates of the East Bay in Berkeley, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.