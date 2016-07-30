Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD
Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Sbahi works at
Dr. Sbahi's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan PC18303 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 412-7251
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan43230 Garfield Rd Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 412-7251
-
3
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sbahi is a VERY caring doctor. I feel like I can tell him anything. He's just someone you know you can trust and makes you feel as if you are family rather than a patient
About Dr. Subhi Sbahi, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306843412
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
