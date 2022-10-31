Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD
Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Eye and Laser Specialists of Texas510 Ranch Trl Ste 100, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 899-8070
Eyes & Laser Specialists Texas1125 S Jennings Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-4401
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bhatia is very knowledgeable in the field of Opthamology. . He explains very well and clears any doubts regarding vision or surgery and one feels at ease when consulting him. He does not rush when seeing his patients and examines them thoroughly. Appointments are very convenient and can be rescheduled at ease. I wish he had longer hours and more days in the Irving office. Keep up the good work. We need more doctors like him who are so hard working and exceptionally thorough.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
