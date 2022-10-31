Overview of Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD

Dr. Subir Bhatia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Bhatia works at Eye/Laser Specialists/Texas in Irving, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.