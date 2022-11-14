Overview of Dr. Subir Jossan, MD

Dr. Subir Jossan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Vcu Medical Center|Vcu Medical Center



Dr. Jossan works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.