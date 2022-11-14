Dr. Subir Jossan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jossan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hand Surgeons
- VA
- Manassas
- Dr. Subir Jossan, MD
Dr. Subir Jossan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subir Jossan, MD
Dr. Subir Jossan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Vcu Medical Center|Vcu Medical Center
Dr. Jossan works at
Dr. Jossan's Office Locations
-
1
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics8525 Rolling Rd Ste 300, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 977-4901Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Wrist Replacement
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritic Hand Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Acromioplasty
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Labrum Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Surgery Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Upper-Extremity Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Basal Thumb Joint Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Bicep Repairs
- View other providers who treat Bone and Joint Repair
- View other providers who treat Bone and Joint Replacement
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursa Injection
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Fractures
- View other providers who treat Casting
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hand Surgery
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Decompression
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Elbow Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Ligament Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Surgery
- View other providers who treat Elbow Tenotomy
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Hand Surgery
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Wrist Surgery
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand and Elbow Microvascular Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Injury
- View other providers who treat Hand Ligament Rupture
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Hand Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Hand Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hardware Removal
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Joint Reconstruction Surgery
- View other providers who treat Joint Replacement Surgery
- View other providers who treat Joint Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Joint Surgery
- View other providers who treat Joint X-Ray
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Knee Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Meniscus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Wrist Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jossan?
Excellent visit didn’t wait long and visit with Dr.Jossan lived up to his outstanding reputation
About Dr. Subir Jossan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1922006808
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Med College Of Virginia Hospital|Vcu Medical Center|Vcu Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals|Medical College of Virginia Hospitals|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jossan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jossan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jossan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jossan works at
Dr. Jossan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jossan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jossan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jossan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jossan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jossan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.