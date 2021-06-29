Overview of Dr. Subir Prasad, MD

Dr. Subir Prasad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Prasad works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.