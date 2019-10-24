Overview

Dr. Subodh Agrawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at Athens Heart Center in Athens, GA with other offices in Eatonton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.