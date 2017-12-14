Overview of Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM

Dr. Subodh Choudhary, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Choudhary works at Piedmont Podiatry Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.