Overview

Dr. Subodh Lal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Lal works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.