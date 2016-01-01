See All Urologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Subodh Regmi, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Subodh Regmi, MD

Dr. Subodh Regmi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Regmi works at Umn Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Regmi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Umn Medical Center
    420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Subodh Regmi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922599737
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Regmi works at Umn Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Regmi’s profile.

    Dr. Regmi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

