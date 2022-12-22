See All Neurologists in Middletown, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD

Neurology
4.7 (68)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.

Dr. Wadhwa works at Comprehensive Neurology Associates in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurology Associates
    1049 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Tension Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Aneurysm
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Hydrocephalus
Insomnia
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Very thorough
    — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1518938000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Government Medical College
    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subodh Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa works at Comprehensive Neurology Associates in Middletown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wadhwa’s profile.

    Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

