Dr. Subrahmanya Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subrahmanya Bhat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from Government Medical College Calicut and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
Bhat & Bhat Mds145 N Park Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-1703
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the top of the Medical Profession in the State of Georgia.
About Dr. Subrahmanya Bhat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Kannada
- 1164517967
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Hlth Scis Ctr
- Woodhull Med Mntl Health Center
- Government Medical College Calicut
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat speaks Kannada.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
