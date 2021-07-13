Overview of Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD

Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their residency with Kasturba Med College India|Ohio Valley Med Center|Saint Francis Med Center



Dr. Seetharama works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT, Hartford, CT and Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Myelopathy and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.