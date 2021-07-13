Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seetharama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD
Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their residency with Kasturba Med College India|Ohio Valley Med Center|Saint Francis Med Center
Dr. Seetharama works at
Dr. Seetharama's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group406 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 972-0474
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Ste 170, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5535
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 604, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5107
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 972-5107
-
5
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seetharama?
Dr Seetharama is an Excellent Dr. He has a great bed side manner. Always through and enjoy my visit with him. I would definitely recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Subramani Seetharama, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Hindi
- 1790890291
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Med College India|Ohio Valley Med Center|Saint Francis Med Center
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetharama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seetharama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seetharama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seetharama works at
Dr. Seetharama has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seetharama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seetharama speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetharama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetharama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetharama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetharama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.