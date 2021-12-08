Overview of Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD

Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Sadhasivam works at Arnot Health in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.