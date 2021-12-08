Dr. Sadhasivam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD
Dr. Subramaniam Sadhasivam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Bariatric and General Surgery1138 Broadway St, Elmira, NY 14904 Directions (607) 734-2695
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Very knowledgeable and makes sure you understand what is going on at all times. He is not pushy or arrogant and makes you feel appreciated. All questions were answered by him or staff.
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sadhasivam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadhasivam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadhasivam has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadhasivam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadhasivam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadhasivam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadhasivam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadhasivam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.