Dr. Subramanian Venkataraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramanian Venkataraman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Venkataraman works at
Locations
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-6200
Southwest Medical Consultants Sc10458 S Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see him as a GP and for gastro. Saved my life with his spot on diagnosis, only an experienced doctor can do. Reasonable to work with my many allergies to medication. He cares about his patients.
About Dr. Subramanian Venkataraman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkataraman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkataraman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkataraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkataraman has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkataraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkataraman speaks Hindi and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkataraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkataraman.
