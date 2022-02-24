Dr. Subramanya Venkata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subramanya Venkata, MD
Overview
Dr. Subramanya Venkata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
The Heart Institute of East Texas209 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
The Heart Institute of East Texas4800 Ne Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 632-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Venkata is very knowledgeable, thorough and caring! He genuinely cares about the health of his patients often offering same day appointments. His staff is very friendly and prompt to address patient needs, in and out of the office. I would recommend Dr Venkata to ALL my friends and family!
About Dr. Subramanya Venkata, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184854721
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center In Brooklyn, Ny|New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Coney Island Hosp-New York
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology
