Overview

Dr. Subramanya Venkata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Venkata works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.