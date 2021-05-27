See All Hematologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD

Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arekapudi works at Cancer Care Specialists in Reno, NV with other offices in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arekapudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Specialists
    5423 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 329-0873
  2. 2
    Ccare
    7130 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 326-1222
  3. 3
    Va Hospital
    2615 E Clinton Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 225-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366671943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arekapudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arekapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arekapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arekapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arekapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arekapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

