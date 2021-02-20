Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD
Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Hannemann University And Mcp|Indiana University School Of Med
Dr. Ghosh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations
-
1
Brain and Spine Clinic PA400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghosh?
I recently was diagnosed with cervical neck and lumbar spine stenosis. I have already had my cervical neck disectomy and bone graft with plate by Dr. Ghosh Everything went super great. Don't be afraid about this procedure. He has tremendous expertise and is a wonderful person and surgeon. I have recovered well . Now I am having lumbar spine laminectomy for stenosis. I am so ready to have him perform this. Not a bit worried. He is absolutely the best. So is his staff and hospital at Clear Lake. I cannot express enough for you not to worry. He is an angel .
About Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477554913
Education & Certifications
- Hannemann University And Mcp|Indiana University School Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosh works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.