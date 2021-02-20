See All Neurosurgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD

Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Hannemann University And Mcp|Indiana University School Of Med

Dr. Ghosh works at Brain and Spine Clinic PA in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ghosh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Clinic PA
    400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 250, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Puncture Aspiration
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Brainstem Glioma
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Metastatic Tumors (Brain)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Occipital Neuralgia
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 20, 2021
    I recently was diagnosed with cervical neck and lumbar spine stenosis. I have already had my cervical neck disectomy and bone graft with plate by Dr. Ghosh Everything went super great. Don't be afraid about this procedure. He has tremendous expertise and is a wonderful person and surgeon. I have recovered well . Now I am having lumbar spine laminectomy for stenosis. I am so ready to have him perform this. Not a bit worried. He is absolutely the best. So is his staff and hospital at Clear Lake. I cannot express enough for you not to worry. He is an angel .
    Terry Segura — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1477554913
    Education & Certifications

    • Hannemann University And Mcp|Indiana University School Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subrata Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghosh works at Brain and Spine Clinic PA in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ghosh’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

