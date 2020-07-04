Dr. Subrata Talukdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talukdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subrata Talukdar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subrata Talukdar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Talukdar works at
Locations
-
1
Zia Surgical Associates12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 203, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 967-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talukdar?
It was great to see Dr. Talukdar on the Tele visit. He is a caring & intelligent man who allows me time to ask questions & have them clearly answered. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Subrata Talukdar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1437149630
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Worcester City Hosp
- Calcutta U Hosps
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talukdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talukdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talukdar works at
Dr. Talukdar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talukdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talukdar speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Talukdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talukdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talukdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talukdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.