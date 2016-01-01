Dr. Subroto Acharjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subroto Acharjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Subroto Acharjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They completed their fellowship with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Locations
Steward Cardiology Associates150 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-3811
Steward Cardiology Associates8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 452-3811
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Subroto Acharjee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- SUNY Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharjee has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.