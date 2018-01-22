Dr. Subroto Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subroto Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Subroto Paul, MD
Dr. Subroto Paul, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Department of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery130 E 77th St # 4HALL, New York, NY 10075
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Subroto is excellent but his staff sometimes is inefficient
About Dr. Subroto Paul, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- Brigham & Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School|Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
