Overview of Dr. Subroto Paul, MD

Dr. Subroto Paul, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Lenox Hill, 4th floor in New York, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.