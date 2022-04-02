Dr. Subu Magge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subu Magge, MD
Dr. Subu Magge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was dx w severe cervical spinal stenosis with cord compression & injury. I could barely walk & struggled w my arms too. Dr. Magge did a double cervical fusion 7-2021. He is so super friendly and puts you at ease. He takes the time to answer all your questions. My situation was considered an emergency and he made room for me. I can't recommend him highly enough! If you are scared, like I was...I promise you are in good hands with this brilliant surgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Children'S Hosp, Neurological Surgery Brigham & Women'S Hosp, General Surgery
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Magge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magge has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Magge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.