Overview of Dr. Subu Magge, MD

Dr. Subu Magge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Magge works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.