Dr. Sucai Bi, MD

Hematology
4.6 (15)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sucai Bi, MD

Dr. Sucai Bi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Royal Postgraduate Med School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Bi works at Banner Univ. Medical Center Phoenix Campus Toxicology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bi's Office Locations

    Banner Univ. Medical Center Phoenix Campus Toxicology
    925 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd
    1661 E Camelback Rd Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Screenings
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cryoglobulinemia
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia A
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Lip Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2021
    Professional, thorough in his explanations, listens well. Staff is exceptional too.
    HGC — Mar 27, 2021
    About Dr. Sucai Bi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659363794
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian Stluke's MD Ct
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Med College Of Rush University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Royal Postgraduate Med School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bi works at Banner Univ. Medical Center Phoenix Campus Toxicology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bi’s profile.

    Dr. Bi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

