Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD

Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Asbell works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2016
    Dr. Asbell saved my life. She spends time with you and she answers all of your questions. She is extremely caring and a great Doctor.
    Donna Lewis in Clementon, NJ — Mar 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD
    About Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 57 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1770699605
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sucha Asbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asbell works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Asbell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

