Dr. Sucharitha Kankanala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Kankanala works at Virtua Endocrinology in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

