Overview of Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD

Dr. Sucharitha Shanmugam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Shanmugam works at Rheumatology and Arthritis Care Center in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.