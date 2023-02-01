See All Oncologists in Paris, TX
Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD

Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys

Dr. Prakash works at Texas Oncology in Paris, TX with other offices in Sulphur Springs, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Prakash's Office Locations

    Paris
    3550 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 785-0031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Texas Oncology
    1228 Church St Ste B, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 438-1073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paris Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1184667628
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

