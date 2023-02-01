Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sucharu Prakash, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
Paris3550 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology1228 Church St Ste B, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 438-1073
- Paris Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Prakash is prepared to present me with the best treatment for my diagnosis. He always ask for me to share how everything is going for me during treatment. I feel I can tell / ask Dr. Prakash anything concerning my situation and he will address it to my best interest. He is very caring about your individual needs. Even when my issues have required additional doctors be involved Dr. Prakash has provided all guidance to let me know the best treatment is being used. He has been my oncologist for eight years. That alone speaks volumes for how dedicated his is to his patients. I know he is providing me with excellent care.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1184667628
- Bon Secours Cottage Health Sys
