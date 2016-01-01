Overview

Dr. Suchee Madhusudan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Madhusudan works at Grand Street Medical Associates in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.