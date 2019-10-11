Dr. Konka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudarsanam Konka, MD
Overview
Dr. Sudarsanam Konka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Konka works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn Multi Specialty50 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he answers Questions promptly and very reliable in his knowledge of your condition esp.on cardiac issues..highly recommendable
About Dr. Sudarsanam Konka, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417051699
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konka has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Konka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.