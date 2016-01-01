See All Cardiologists in Montclair, CA
Dr. Sudarshan Chatterjee, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sudarshan Chatterjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, CA. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart and Lung Center Nj

Dr. Chatterjee works at Sudarshan Chatterjee MD Inc. in Montclair, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sudarshan Chatterjee MD Inc.
    4950 San Bernardino St Ste 208, Montclair, CA 91763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sudarshan Chatterjee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750465712
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Deborah Heart and Lung Center Nj
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital Nj
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Women's/Brockton Va
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sudarshan Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatterjee works at Sudarshan Chatterjee MD Inc. in Montclair, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chatterjee’s profile.

    Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

