Overview of Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD

Dr. Sudarshan Doddabele, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Newport Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Doddabele works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.