Dr. Sudarshan Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Sudarshan Sharma, MD
Dr. Sudarshan Sharma, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Punjab State Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Sudarshan K Sharma MD121 N Elm St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 601-7719Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
My Obgyn recommend Dr Sharma after finding stage 1 cancer. Dr Sharma saw me the very next day. Consultation on where cancer was, options drew pictures location, scheduled surgery four days later. Total hysterectomy. Robotics Surgery went well no pain. DrSharma came to see me at hospital said found stage 4 cancer. Nurses and Dr Sharma all very pleasant helpful, concerned. Got port in three days four days later started chemo, first treatment Was sickly called said come in, changed chemo all went well. Dr, staff nurses all awesome. Cancer free 6 years later. Would recommend Dr Sharma to all with cancer. During my treatments I saw many patients there w/cancer all would often say how good and nice Dr was.even visited patients when getting treatment even though basically see nurses or dr assistant until next treatment. Dr Sharma if you have questions, concern you will notice in his eyes he is going back in his mind with all that knowledge and finding the best out come.. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Sudarshan Sharma, MD
- Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1740265974
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Resurrection Medical Center
- Punjab State Medical Faculty
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.