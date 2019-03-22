Dr. Sudarshan Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan Singal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudarshan Singal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Singal works at
Locations
Ashish Gupta MD PC2070 Biddle Ave Ste 1, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 283-4460
Singal and Singal MD PC4160 John R St Ste 608, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 833-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singal and his staff are just top notch phenomenal. There is never a long wait time which I believe is attributed to not overbooking patient appointments. Dr. Singal takes his time in discussing your case with you and going over any questions you have to make sure you are fully understanding of everything going on!!!
About Dr. Sudarshan Singal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1497722573
Education & Certifications
- Hutzel Hosp
- Guru Nanak Dev University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singal works at
Dr. Singal has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singal speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.