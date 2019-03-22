Overview

Dr. Sudarshan Singal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Singal works at Ashish Gupta, M.D., P.C. in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.